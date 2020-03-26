PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Special Education Finance and Census-Based Funding. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P011 AGENCY: Department of Education / Vermont Board of Education CONCISE SUMMARY: Act 173 of 2018 shifts the funding mechanism of special education from a reimbursement system to a block grant system by 2025. The new model aims to simplify administration of funds at both state and local levels and align with policy priorities around special education service delivery. These rules establish administrative requirements necessary to shift state special education funding from a reimbursement to a census-based structure; guide the use of special education funds consistent with state and federal requirements; prioritize the special education entitlement conferred by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA); establish a special education fiscal monitoring process; and outline an evaluation process designed to assess the achievement of the goals of Act 173 (2018). These rules are written with an effective date of July 1, 2021. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Emily Simmons, Agency of Education 1 national Life Drive, Davis 5 Montpelier, VT 05602-2501 Tel: 802-828-1518 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: emily.simmons@vermont.gov URL: https://education.vermont.gov/state-board-councils/state-board/rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Judy Cutler, Agency of Education 1 National Life Dr., Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05602-2501 Tel: 802-828-0079 Fax: 802-828- 6430 Email: judy.cutler@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Special Education Rules, Parts B (Ages 3-22) and C (Birth to Age 3). Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P012 AGENCY: Department of Education / Vermont Board of Education CONCISE SUMMARY: Act 173 of 2018 shifts the funding mechanism of special education from a reimbursement system to a block grant system by 2025. The new model aims to simplify administration of funds at both state and local levels, and align with policy priorities around special education service delivery. These rules will separate special education funding requirements from programmatic and service delivery requirements. Additionally, this amendment aligns with state and federal regulations, improves clarity, and makes technical corrections. Substantive revisions include: revising the definition of "special education services" to correspond with the federal definition, adding available interpreting services, clarifying and updating Essential Early Education rules, revising the Initial Evaluation rule for conformity with Act 173 (2018), and adding a special education monitoring rule. These rules are written with an effective date of July 1, 2021. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Judy Cutler, Agency of Education 1 National Life Dr., Davis 5, Montpelier, VT 05602-2501 Tel: 802-828-0079 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: judy.cutler@vermont.gov URL: https://education.vermont.gov/state-board-councils/state-board/rulemaking. FOR COPIES: Emily Simmons, Agency of Education 1 national Life Drive, Davis 5 Montpelier, VT 05602-2501 Tel: 802-828-1518 Fax: 802-828-6430 Email: emily.simmons@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Underground Storage Tank (UST) Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 20P013 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources, Environmental Conservation CONCISE SUMMARY: This is an update of the existing Underground Storage Tank Rules (effective October 13, 2018). These rules mirror Federal regulations and are a major factor in EPA's delegation of the program to the State. The rule regulates the installation and operation of underground storage tank systems that store gasoline, diesel fuel, heating oil, kerosene, used oil, and other hazardous materials. These materials have great potential to affect human health and the environment, and the rules serve to minimize the potential threat from the underground storage tank systems. The 2020 changes will not include any new requirements that tank owners and operators must deal with, but will streamline requirements making it easier for the regulated community to comply when a facility changes ownership or important repairs are needed. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ted Unkles, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation Waste Management & Prevention Division 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1 Montpelier VT 05620-3704 Tel: 802-522-0488 Fax: 802-828-1011 Email: ted.unkles@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/storage-tanks. FOR COPIES: Jaymi Cleland, Agency of Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Conservation Waste Management & Prevention Division 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1 Montpelier VT 05620-3704 Tel: 802-917-1386 Fax: 802-828-1011 Email: jaymi.cleland@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
