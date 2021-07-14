PROPOSED STATE RULES ====================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interim Rules for Clinical Pharmacy. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21E09 AGENCY: Secretary of State, Office of Professional Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: This rule provides regulatory structure for the implementation of certain clinical pharmacy services set out in 26 V.S.A. § 2023. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Gabriel Gilman, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street - 3rd Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2492 Email: gabriel.gilman@vermont.gov URL: https://sos.vermont.gov/pharmacy/statutes-rules-resources/. FOR COPIES: Jennifer Rotblatt, Office of Professional Regulation, 89 Main Street - 3rd Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620-3402 Tel: 802-828-2191 Email: jennifer.rotblatt@vermont.gov ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Allocation and Apportionment of Vermont Net Income By Corporations. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P021 AGENCY: Agency of Administration, Department of Taxes CONCISE SUMMARY: The 1998 Regulation has been superseded by statute in some respects. The amendments adjust the apportionment formula to be consistent with current law, and adjust the apportionment method for services and intangibles to accommodate statutory changes. Other changes provide specific definitions and examples, and provide clarity to the Department's interpretation of the tax on corporations. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Will Baker, Department of Taxes, PO Box 429, Montpelier VT 05602 Tel: 802-828-2506 Fax: 802-828-5875 Email: will.baker@vermont.gov URL: https://tax.vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Rebecca Sameroff, Administration - Department of Taxes, PO Box 429 Montpelier VT 05602 Tel: 802-828-3763 Fax: 802-828-5875 Email: rebecca.sameroff@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Hazardous Waste Management Regulations. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P022 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: Vermont has maintained Hazardous Waste Management Regulations since 1980. This rule, which has been revised routinely since 1980 to remain equivalent to the federal RCRA subtitle C hazardous waste regulations, provides a regulatory framework for managing hazardous waste by identifying wastes subject to regulation as hazardous and establishing management standards for businesses that generate, transport, treat, store or dispose of them. In general, the rule is being revised to incorporate required new federal rules, clarify existing requirements, and address non-federal deficiencies identified in the current version (e.g., limiting the scope of the VT06 listing for pesticides, clarifying generator closure requirements, correcting typos). Changes include: adoption of the federal Generator Improvement, Electronic Manifest, and Hazardous Waste Pharmaceutical rules; revisions to hazardous waste import/export requirements; addition of new universal wastes; and revision of the used oil management standards. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Anna Bourakovsky, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier VT 05620-3704 Tel: 802-477-2981 Email: anna.bourakovsky@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/waste-management/hazardous/regulations. FOR COPIES: Jordan Gonda, Agency of Natural Resources, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 1, Montpelier VT 05620-3704 Tel: 802-338-7522 Email: jordan.gonda@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
