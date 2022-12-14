PROPOSED STATE RULES __________________________________________________ By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). _________________________________________________________ Independent External Review of Health Care Service. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P035 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The Independent External Review of Health Care Services Decision (hereafter, the Rule) provides a process for individuals whose health insurance plan has denied, reduced or terminated their health insurance coverage or denied payment for a health care service, and who have exhausted all applicable internal review procedures provided by their health benefit plan, to obtain an independent external review of the plan's decision. In addition to technical corrections, the proposed revisions to the Rule expand the scope of external review to any adverse benefit determination involving whether a claim is eligible for surprise billing and cost-sharing protections under the federal No Surprises Act. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: E. Sebastian Arduengo, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-828-4846 Fax: 802-828-5593 Email: Sebastian.Arduengo@vermont.gov URL: https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/legal-general-counsel/ proposed-rules-and-public-comment. FOR COPIES: Emily Kisicki, Department of Financial Regulation 89 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05620-3101 Tel: 802-622-4305 Email: Emily.Kisicki@vermont.gov. _________________________________________________
