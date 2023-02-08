PROPOSED STATE RULES ==================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- STep Ahead Recognition System (STARS) Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 23P002 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families CONCISE SUMMARY: The State of Vermont's child care Quality Recognition and Improvement System (QRIS) is called STep Ahead Recognition System or STARS. The system is informed by the unique culture and identity of quality practices in Vermont’s early childhood and afterschool programs and offers equitable opportunities for programs and providers to engage in the improvement system. QRIS are designed to recognize provider strengths, to support family choice, and to improve children’s experiences in early childhood and afterschool programs. One goal of QRIS is to support early childhood and afterschool programs in fostering healthy development and preparing young children for future learning and life success. The proposed rule replaces the graduated point system and arenas with levels and content areas. The proposed rule also provides the Department with flexibility to update content areas based on evidence and research within the field. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Leslie Bergeron, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, Child Development Division 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-760-9282 Email: leslie.bergeron@vermont.gov URL: https://dcf.vermont.gov/cdd/laws-rules. FOR COPIES: Johanna Vaczy, Agency of Human Services, Department for Children and Families, Child Development Division 280 State Drive, NOB 1 North, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-904-3161 Email: johanna.vaczy@vermont.gov. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
