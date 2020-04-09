Barre, VT (05641)

Today

Periods of rain. High 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.