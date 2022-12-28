PROPOSED STATE RULES =================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ________________________________________________________ Department of Liquor and Lottery, Administrative Rules Update. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P037 AGENCY: Department of Liquor and Lottery CONCISE SUMMARY: The rules adopted by the Board of Liquor and Lottery includes several groups of regulations to ensure public safety by preventing the misuse of alcohol and tobacco through controlled distribution, providing for applicable enforcement, and establishing robust education requirements. Several Acts as enacted by the Vermont Legislature in recent years have amended significant portions of Title 7, including the consolidation of the Departments of Liquor and Lottery. As such, many contradictions between statute and regulation have emerged. Additionally, the impact of modern business practices is ever-changing, and regulatory agencies must remain agile to respond. This proposed rule removes General Regulations 9, 39, 44, 46, Advertising Regulation 2, Section 7, Wholesale Regulations 4, 5, and 7, and Education Regulations 4, 5 and 6. Many additional sections and regulations were updated, renumbered, and clarified. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Skyler Genest, Chief, Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, 1311 US Rt 302, Barre VT 05641 Tel: 802-477-2429 Fax: 802-828-2803 Email: skyler.genest@vermont.gov URL: http://liquorandlottery@vermont.gov. FOR COPIES: Brandon King, Lieutenant, Vermont Department of Liquor and Lottery, 1311 US Rt 302, Barre VT 05641 Tel: 802-522-8954 Fax: 802-828-2803 Email: brandon.king@vermont.gov. ________________________________________________________
