PROPOSED STATE RULES ===================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Vermont Use of Public Waters Rules. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P024 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rule is an amendment to Appendix D of the Vermont Use of Public Waters Rules (UPW). Until recently, the City of Newport had delegated authority over the regulation of the mooring of vessels within Lake Memphremagog and other public waters (including the Clyde River and the Black River) within the City of Newport. Per Rule 16 of Appendix D, that delegation expired on January 1, 2021. This rule amendment, proposed in response to a petition filed by the City of Newport, would extend Newport's delegation for ten (10) years, until December 31, 2031. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Oliver Pierson, Agency of Natural Resources, Davis Building, 3rd Floor, National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-3522 Tel: 802-490-6198 Fax: 802-828-1544 Email: oliver.pierson@vermont.gov URL: https://dec.vermont.gov/watershed/laws. FOR COPIES: Hannah Smith, Agency of Natural Resources, Davis Building, 3rd Floor, National Life Drive, Montpelier, VT 05620-3522 Tel: 802-461-8187 Fax: 802-828-1544 Email: hannah.smith@vermont.gov. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
