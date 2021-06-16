PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rule on Rulemaking Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P017 AGENCY: Office of the Secretary of State CONCISE SUMMARY: In 2020, the Secretary of State (SOS) adopted emergency rules allowing administrative rules to be submitted electronically with a "conformed signature" to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19 associated with in-person contact. This filing will make the change permanent. The SOS will continue to accept administrative rule submissions electronically with a conformed signature as long as the agency maintains a version bearing the original signed version to ensure authenticity. This amendment will also remove a requirement to notify ICAR and LCAR 30 days before the SOS makes changes to the filing forms. The need to react quickly during the pandemic demonstrated the need to remove barriers to updating filing forms. Other instances have also occurred where legislative changes took longer to implement due to this requirement to notify ICAR and LCAR 30 days before making changes to the forms. Minor formatting changes were also made for consistency. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Chris Winters, Deputy Secretary of State, Office of the Secretary of State, 128 State Street, Montpelier VT 05633-1101 Tel: 802-828-2363 Fax: 802-828-2496 Email: sos.statutoryfilings@vermont.gov URL: http://sos.vermont.gov/secretary-of-state-services/apa-rules/ . FOR COPIES: Louise Corliss, Office of the Secretary of State, VSARA 1078 U.S. Rte. 2 Middlesex, Montpelier VT 05633-7701, Tel: 802-828-2863 Fax: 802-828-3710 Email: sos.statutoryfilings@vermont.gov. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Biomass Renewable Energy Standard. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P018 AGENCY: Agency of Natural Resources; Forests, Parks & Recreation. CONCISE SUMMARY: Act 56 amended Chapter 87 of Title 10 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated to add a new section 2751, which requires the Commissioner of the Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation to adopt rules that establish renewable energy standards for forest products used to generate energy by distributed renewable generation and energy transformation projects within the Renewable Energy Standard. 10 V.S.A. §2751. This rule establishes biomass renewability standards by setting minimum efficiency standards for Tier III Energy Transformation projects, and sets forester certified standards based on the forest land category of the Use Value Appraisal (UVA) program for material used in Tier II Distributed Renewable Energy projects. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Emma Hanson, Agency of Natural Resources; Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620-3801 Tel: 802-622-4187 Email: Emma.Hanson@vermont.gov URL: http://anr.vermont.gov/forests-parks-rec . FOR COPIES: Meghan Purvee, Agency of Natural Resources; Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation, 1 National Life Drive, Davis 2 Montpelier, VT 05620-3801 Tel: 802-279-7870 Email: Meghan.Purvee@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
