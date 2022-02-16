PROPOSED STATE RULES =========================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Immigrant Health Insurance Plan. Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P004 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking establishes eligibility, enrollment, services, and appeals for a new, state-only health benefits program titled "Immigrant Health Insurance Plan." This program was created by the Vermont Legislature in Act 48 of 2021 to establish hospital, medical, dental and prescription drug benefits for children under age 19 and pregnant individuals who are not eligible for Dr. Dynasaur program because of their immigration status. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Danielle Fuoco, Department of Vermont Health Access 280 State Drive, Building E 3rd Floor, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel; 802-585-4265 Tax: 802-241-0450 E-mail: danielle.fuoco@vermont.gov URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules. FOR COPIES: Ashley Berliner, Department of Vermont Health Access 280 State Drive, Building E 3rd Floor, Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 Email: ahs.medicaidpolicy@vermont.gov. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
