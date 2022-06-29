PROPOSED STATE RULES ===================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Vital Records Rule Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P011 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking implements a process for individuals to amend the marker on their birth certificate to reflect the individual's gender identity. Specifically, it does the following: 1) Defines the term "non-binary" to describe the additional gender identities that may be reflected on a birth certificate. 2) Creates a process for registrants to file their Affidavit of Gender Identity with the Department. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: David Englander, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401, Tel: 802-863-7280, Fax: 802-951-1275, Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: Natalie Weill, Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401, Tel: 802-863-7280, Fax: 802-951-1275, Email: ahs.vdhrules@vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Term and Universal Life Insurance Reserve Financing (Reg. 22-017-I). Vermont Proposed Rule: 22P012 AGENCY: Department of Financial Regulation CONCISE SUMMARY: The Department is proposing a new rule that establishes uniform standards governing reserve financing arrangements pertaining to insurers issuing term and universal life insurance products with secondary guarantees. The new rule formalizes existing Department practices and is based on the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Model Rule 787. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Dan Raddock, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-371-8980 Email: Dan.Raddock@Vermont.gov URL: https://dfr.vermont.gov/about-us/legal-general-counsel/proposed- rules-and-public-comment FOR COPIES: Hillary Borcherding, Assistant General Counsel, Department of Financial Regulation, 89 Main Street, Third Floor, Montpelier, VT 05620 Tel: 802-249-6512 Email: Hillary.Borcherding@Vermont.gov. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
