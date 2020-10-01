Proposed Rules on Confidentiality of Juror Questionnaires The Supreme Court is considering a package of proposed rules regarding the confidentiality of responses provided on questionnaires used to determine qualification for jury service. There will be a virtual public hearing on the proposed rules on October 28, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. The hearing will be live streamed at www.vermontjudiciary.org/youtube. More information is available on the Judiciary website at www.vermontjudiciary.org/news.
