Proposal for bid work Town of Washington The Town of Washington is accepting bids for a large culvert replacement project on MacDonald Road. Construction is anticipated to begin after July 1, 2023 and completed by October 1, 2023. The contractor will work with the state Stream Engineer, Jaron Borg. This is a VTRANS funded project so all work must be done according to the VTRANS 2018 Standard Specifications for construction. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on June 23, 2023, at 7 a.m. on site. Complete specs may be obtained from the town clerk’s office at 2895 VT RT 110, Washington, VT, 802-883-2218. Questions should be directed to Fred Blanchard 802-371-8696 or AJ Galfetti 802-793-4137. All questions must be submitted by June 30, 2023, and will be answered by July 7, 2023. Sealed bids must be received by 6:30 p.m. on July 11, 2023, to be opened at that evening’s selectboard meeting. The selectboard reserves the right at its sole discretion to reject any and all bids, wholly or part, to waive any informalities or any irregularities therein, to accept any bid even though it may not be the lowest bid, to call for rebids, to negotiate with the bidder, and to make an award which in its sole and absolute judgement will best serve the town’s interest. The selectboard reserves the right to investigate the financial condition of any bidder to determine his or her ability to assure service throughout the term of the contract.