PROPOSED STATE RULES =============================================================== By law, public notice of proposed rules must be given by publication in newspapers of record. The purpose of these notices is to give the public a chance to respond to the proposals. The public notices for administrative rules are now also available online at https://secure.vermont.gov/SOS/rules/ . The law requires an agency to hold a public hearing on a proposed rule, if requested to do so in writing by 25 persons or an association having at least 25 members. To make special arrangements for individuals with disabilities or special needs please call or write the contact person listed below as soon as possible. To obtain further information concerning any scheduled hearing(s), obtain copies of proposed rule(s) or submit comments regarding proposed rule(s), please call or write the contact person listed below. You may also submit comments in writing to the Legislative Committee on Administrative Rules, State House, Montpelier, Vermont 05602 (802-828-2231). ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Rules Governing Medication-Assisted Treatment for Opioid Use Disorder. Vermont Proposed Rule: 21P004 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services, Department of Health CONCISE SUMMARY: This rulemaking amends the Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) Rule to (1) remove patient load limits that are determined at the federal level and change periodically; (2) Require providers with >100 clients to submit to the Department for review a continuity of care checklist to ensure they have an adequate plan for the continued care of their patients should there be an issue with a practitioner's ability to provide services; and (3) update terms, references, and formatting. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Brendan Atwood, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05402 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: brendan.atwood@vermont.gov URL: https://www.healthvermont.gov/about-us/laws-regulations/public-comment. FOR COPIES: Shayla Livingston, Vermont Department of Health, 108 Cherry Street, Burlington, VT 05401 Tel: 802-863-7280 Fax: 802-951-1275 Email: shayla.livingston@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The four rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, General Provisions and Definitions (Part 1).- 21P005 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Financial Methodologies (Part 5). - 21P006 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, Eligibility and Enrollment Procedures (Part 7). - 21P007 · Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment Rule, State Fair Hearings and Expedited Eligibility Appeals (Part 8). - 21P008 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: This proposed rulemaking amends Parts 1, 5, 7 and 8 of the 8-part Health Benefits Eligibility and Enrollment (HBEE) rule. Parts 1, 5 and 7 were last amended effective January 15, 2019. Part 8 was last amended effective July 1, 2019. The majority of changes result from the transitioning of Qualified Health Plan (QHP) premium processing functions from AHS to QHP issuers, as contemplated in 2018 1 (Sp. Sess.) Acts and Resolves No. 11, Sec. C.102(a)(3). FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Danielle Fuoco, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, Center Building, Waterbury, Vermont 05671-1000 Tel: 802-585-4265 Fax: 802-241-0405 Email: danielle.fuoco@vermont.gov URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules FOR COPIES: Jessica Ploesser, Agency of Human Services, 280 State Drive, NOB 1 South, Waterbury, VT 05671 Tel: 802-241-0454 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: jessica.ploesser@vermont.gov. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Note: The four rules below have been promulgated by the Agency of Human Services who has requested the notices be combined to facilitate a savings for the agency. When contacting the agency about these rules please note the title and rule number of the rule(s) you are interested in. · Home Health Services 21P009 · Durable Medical Equipment 21P010 · Medical Supplies 21P011 · Applied Behavior Analysis Services 21P012 AGENCY: Agency of Human Services CONCISE SUMMARY: The proposed rules set forth the criteria for coverage and service delivery for Health Care Administrative Rules (HCAR) including a new rule for Applied Behavior Analysis Services, and amended rules for Home Health Services, Durable Medical Equipment, and Medical Supplies under Vermont's Medicaid program. The revisions are designed to improve public accessibility and comprehension of the rules concerning the operation of Vermont's Medicaid program. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT: Ashley Berliner Agency of Human Services 280 State Drive Waterbury, VT 05671-1000 Tel: 802-578-9305 Fax: 802-241-0450 E-Mail: ashley.berliner@vermont.gov URL: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/rules-policies/health-care-rules. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
