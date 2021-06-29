PLAINFIELD OLD FIRE HOUSE REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS Overview: The historic Old Plainfield Firehouse at 38 School Street is in disrepair. As the Town is without funds to carry out necessary repairs and maintenance, the Town of Plainfield is seeking proposals for stabilization and renovation of the Old Fire House at no cost to the Town from parties interested in buying or leasing the property and/or providing a plan to preserve the historic property. Submission Requirement: All submissions must - state whether you propose purchase of the property with conditions relating to the renovation and stabilization and at what purchase price OR - state whether you propose a long-term lease (up to 99 years) with conditions relating to the renovation and stabilization and at what lease price OR - state whether you propose the stabilization and renovation with the property remaining in Town ownership, the time frame for the completion of the needed renovation and stabilization, the anticipated costs and how these costs will be met AND - include a proposed timeline for completing the needed renovation and repairs to the building. All submissions must relieve the town of all financial responsibility for the property, including but not limited to, all necessary repairs and maintenance, taxes, insurance, and all other costs associated with ownership of real estate in Plainfield, Vermont. Timeline: 6/3/21: RFP Released 7/1/21: Deadline for Submissions 7/6/21: Proposal selection 10/1/21: Project Completion Target Selection Criteria: - Economic: Proposals will be evaluated by purchase/lease price and financial ability to complete the necessary renovation and repairs to the building OR, if the project proposal does not include the purchase of the real estate, the proposal should include concrete plans for obtaining funds to pay for needed renovations and repairs by October 1, 2021. - Historic Preservation: Members of the town have expressed that this building is part of the character/charm of Plainfield. The Select Board is hopeful that proposals will be able to partially or wholly preserve the character and location of the Old Fire House. Submission: Proposals must be submitted to the Town on or before 4 PM on July 1st, 2021 to the Town Clerk at 149 Main Street, Plainfield or by email at plainfieldtc@gmail.com AND by email to Plainfield Select Board members at selectboard8@gmail.com, selectboard19@gmail.com, and selectboard23@gmail.com. Proposals will be reviewed at the Select Board meeting on July 6, 2021. Questions: Please contact Plainfield Select Board chair Jim Volz at selectboard19@gmail.com or at (802) 476-2722.
