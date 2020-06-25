TOWN OF WATERBURY ORDINANCE REGULATING MOTOR VEHICLES and TRAFFIC The Select Board of the Town of Waterbury adopted amendments to an ordinance to regulate motor vehicles and traffic at its regular meeting held on June 15, 2020. A summary of the ordinance is printed below. A full text of the ordinance is available at the office of the Town Clerk at 28 N. Main Street, Suite 1, Waterbury, VT. It is also available on the town’s website at: http://www.waterburyvt.com The ordinance will take effect on August 15, 2020 unless the ordinance is disapproved at a special town meeting, duly petitioned for that purpose. To disapprove the ordinance a voter must petition a vote on the question of disapproving the ordinance by submitting such petition to the town clerk within 44 days of the adoption of the ordinance, in this instance no later than close of business on Wednesday July 29, 2020. The petition must be signed by not less than five percent of the qualified voters of the town. Questions about the ordinance or measures to repeal it may be directed to: William Shepeluk, Municipal Manager 28 N. Main Street, Suite 1, Waterbury, VT 05676 (802) 244-7033. TOWN OF WATERBURY ORDINANCE REGULATING MOTOR VEHICLES and TRAFFIC SUMMARY GENERAL PROVISIONS The Select Board of the Town of Waterbury may regulate the movements, speed and parking of motor vehicles and the use of public streets within the Town of Waterbury and, at their discretion, cause official traffic control devices to be erected within the town to protect the safety and welfare of its inhabitants and to effect compliance with these ordinances. AUTHORITY TO ADOPT THE ORDINANCE The ordinance is adopted under authority granted by 24 V.S.A., Chapter 59; 24 V.S.A., Chapter 61; 19 V.S.A., Chapter 3; 23 V.S.A., Chapter 13 AUTHORITY OF POLICE OFFICERS TO ENFORCE ORDINANCE It shall be the duty of enforcement officers, as defined by the ordinance, to enforce all street, parking and traffic by-laws and ordinances of the Town of Waterbury and all of the state motor vehicle laws applicable to traffic in the Town of Waterbury. TRAFFIC REGULATIONS The ordinance identifies the locations of traffic lights, stop signs and yield signs within the Town of Waterbury and identifies speed limits on town highways and streets. PARKING REGULATIONS The ordinance identifies locations on streets and in municipal parking lots where parking is not allowed or is restricted by time or season. ARTICLE X. PARKING VIOLATIONS (This Article has been amended to include #45 as listed below.) Sec. 10-10 No motor vehicle shall be parked at any time on any street or municipal lot within the Town of Waterbury when: 45. On the east side of Blush Hill Rd (left side heading toward the reservoir) from its intersection with Michigan Avenue for a distance of approximately 2/10ths (.20) mile to the entrance to the cul-de-sac at the end of the town highway. The existing penalties and enforcement methods already part of the ORDINANCE REGULATING MOTOR VEHICLES and TRAFFIC shall be applicable for all violations, including the newly adopted #45 above. The penalties and enforcement measures are: Sec. 10-17 REMOVAL OF VEHICLES PARKED IN VIOLATION Any motor vehicle, trailer or other conveyance parked on the streets, parking lots and public property of the Town, in violation of any sections of Article X of this ordinance may be removed, when the municipal manager or his or her designee or any enforcement officer or officer of the fire department determines that public safety demands; or may be removed when the municipal manager or public works director or their designees determines the proper plowing, maintenance or repair of said street or water or sewer mains or pipes under said street requires its immediate removal. All costs of said removal and any expense incurred in securing such removal may be charged against the owner of the vehicle at the time removal is ordered and said vehicle shall not be released to the owner, or person responsible for it at the time removal was ordered, until all such cost have been made. Sec. 10-24 WAIVER PENALTIES a. The following penalties shall be imposed for violations of the ordinance. 1. Overtime Parking………………………………………………………………………… $25.00 2. Crosswalk ................................................................................................................$25.00 3. Curb of Left ..............................................................................................................$25.00 4. Prohibited (Pro) Parked (all other) .......................................................................$25.00 5. Hydrant ....................................................................................................................$25.00 6. Winter Night Parking 12:00 midnight – 6:00 a.m. ....................................................$25.00 7. Winter Night Parking in Village lots, 2:00 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. .....................................$25.00 8. Handicap Parking ...........................................................................................according to statute. All penalties for speeding and other moving violations shall be in accordance with state statute. EFFECTIVE DATE The amendments to the ordinance were adopted on June 15, 2020. This amendments to the ordinance shall be effective at midnight the 61st day after the date of adoption by the Select Board, in this case August 15, 2020.
