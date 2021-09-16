STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT FAMILY DIVISION WASHINGTON UNIT CASE NO: 21-DM-00859 Carrie Cyr 03/28/1981, Plaintiff vs. Adam Cyr 04/07/1985, Defendant ORDER FOR SERVICE BY PUBLICATION To the above-named defendant: You are hereby summoned and required to serve upon the Plaintiff, whose address is: 140 Old Railroad Lane, E. Montpelier, VT 05651, an answer to plaintiff's complaint within 21 days after the date of the first publication of this summons. The first publication date being: Friday, September 17th, 2021 You must also file a copy of your Answer with the Superior Court, Family Division at the following address: Washington Unit, 255 North Main Street, Barre, VT 05641 802-479-4205. If you fail to answer the Complaint within 21 days of the date of publication, a default judgement mat be entered against you and the Court may grant the relief demanded by the Plaintiff in the Complaint. Under most circumstances, your answer must state as a counterclaim any related claim which you may have against the plaintiff, or you will thereafter be barred from making such a claim in any other action. Plaintiff's action is a Complaint for Plaintiff is seeking: X decree of divorce, legal separation or civil union dissolution. A copy of the complaint is on file and may be obtained from the clerk of the above-named Family Division of the Superior Court. The Vermont Office for Child Support also filed and appearance in this case. The Office for Child Support is seeking payment of debts due and owing to the state of Vermont. Based on the Plaintiff's affidavit, it appears that service cannot be made with due diligence by any of the methods prescribed in V.R.C.P. 4(g). This order shall be published once a week for two consecutive weeks in the newspaper of general circulation in Washington County and a copy of this Order shall be mailed to the Defendant at the last known address of 18 Ledge Drive, Barre, VT 05641 s/ Scot Kline Superior Court Judge
