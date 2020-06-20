TOWN OF BARRE OFFICIAL NOTICE JUNE 24, 2020 Agreeably to the provisions of Title 32, Section 4111 Vermont Statutes Annotated and Title 64 of Act 71 of the Acts of 1998, notice is hereby given that the undersigned assessor within and for the Town of Barre has on this day completed the abstract of individual lists of persons, co-partnerships, associations and corporations owning taxable property in said town on the first day of April 2020; that he will be lodging the grand list on June 24, 2020 in the office of the Town Clerk of said Town of Barre for the inspection of taxpayers; that beginning on Wednesday, July 8 2020 grievance hearings will be held from 1:00-4:30 PM each day and continue on Thursday, July 9 and Friday, July 10 by appointment only and only by those who have filed grievances IN WRITING OR BY EMAIL to jpinardi@barretown.org prior to 8 AM on Wednesday July 8, 2020. Please be aware of the importance of this date. Appeals received after 8 AM on Wednesday July 8, 2020 are considered untimely and will not be heard. Please call 479-2595 for an appointment. The meetings will be held at the Assessor’s Office in the Municipal Building in said Town of Barre to hear grievances of persons, co-partnerships, associations or corporations aggrieved by any of his appraisals or by any of his acts as assessor whose objections thereto IN WRITING shall have been filed with him on or before the first day the grievance meetings begin as prescribed by statutes (July 8, 2020 before 8 AM) and to make such corrections to said abstract as shall upon hearing or otherwise be determined by him and that, unless cause to the contrary be shown, the contents of such abstract will for the year 2020 become the Grand List of said town and of each person, co-partnership, association or corporation therein named Given under my hand at Barre Town in the County of Washington this June 16, 2020 Russell Beaudoin, Barre Town Assessor
