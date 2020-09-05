NOTICE TOWN OF PLAINFIELD PLANNING COMMISSION SOCIALLY DISTANCED PUBLIC HEARING on DRAFT TOWN PLAN Wednesday October 7th at 5 PM Rain Date Thursday October 8th at 5 PM Via Zoom and In Person at the Plainfield Recreation Field Both the Zoom and In Person meeting will take place at the same time. There will be a Zoom host at the Recreation Field to facilitate that part of the meeting. The Plainfield Planning Commision will hold a Socially Distanced Public Hearing via a Zoom meeting and an in person public meeting at the Plainfield Recreation Field. The Zoom meeting is the way we encourage everyone to attend. There will be a rain date the following evening if needed. Wednesday Zoom Meeting invitation: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72197089887?pwd=dVpDQUNnUEwwTFBJdC9hTzVpdUJTQT09 Meeting ID: 721 9708 9887 Passcode: TownPlan Rain Date Thursday Zoom Meeting invitation: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89080183722?pwd=blBUZ29jUWF2aUcrUHQ4MFc4cTNhdz09 Meeting ID: 890 8018 3722 Passcode: TownPlan For the in person meeting please bring a lawn chair. Masks will be required. The Draft Town Plan is located on the town website. https://www.plainfieldvt.us/uploads/8/1/0/6/81063668/plainfieldtownplandraft20-02-28.pdf A paper copy of the plan can be requested with adequate notice from the town office. Email: plainfieldtc@gmail.com Telephone: 802-454-8461 49 Main Street, P.O. Box 217, Plainfield, Vermont 05667 The proposed Town Plan re-adoption is consistent with the specific goals outlined in 24 V.S.A. §4302(C). The Plainfield Planning Commission has created a revised Town Plan in draft form that brings the information and goals and strategies up to date. There are additions and updates to all 10 sections of the plan. New infrastructure in town such as the park and ride, the village park and recreational field improvements are now current in the plan. The Land Use section has many of the same goals as the previous plan and has added a goal of creating a data base of resources relevant to local planning. The Transportation section speaks to the proposed changes to the Rt 2 intersection and the pedestrian bridge. The new maps show proposed changes to the zoning districts, conserved and managed lands, forest block and habitat connectors, natural resources, and historic buildings in town. Plainfield Planning Commission: Will Colgan Chair, Baylen Sky, Jesse Cooper, and Karen Storey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.