NOTICE CITY OF BARRE TRANSPORTATION ADVISORY COMMITTEE MEETING There will be a meeting of the TAC at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Venue Options: Virtual (Zoom) https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81150349811?pwd=YVZ6bDBYS3daZUhxOVl1VnBGNXNPZz09 Meeting ID: 811 5034 9811 Passcode: 176069 Topics: Progress Review Items -Speed bumps, humps & tables Metro Way -Dangerous intersection Tremont & Elm St. 4-way stop Go to www.barrecity.org to see complete Agenda & Log-in Link
