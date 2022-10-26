NOTIFICATION OF INFORMATIONAL MEETING LARGE FARM PERMIT APPLICATION Notice is hereby provided that Brett Danyow of B. Danyow Farm LLC in the town of Ferrisburgh, Vermont has applied to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets for a Large Farm Operation Permit. B. Danyow Farm LLC is proposing the following changes at their farm, located at 1849 Walker Rd, Ferrisburgh, VT: o Expansion of the Ayers waste storage facility located at 1217 Greenbush Rd, Ferrisburgh, VT. An informational meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets on November 9, 2022, at 10:00 AM. The meeting will be held at Ferrisburgh Town Clerk’s Office located at 3279 US-7, Ferrisburgh, VT. The purpose of the public informational meeting shall be to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed project. The public comment period regarding the application closes five business days after the meeting date mentioned above. All comments must be submitted by close of business on November 16, 2022. Any questions or comments regarding the project or the meeting may be submitted to: Krista Battles 94 Harvest Lane, Williston, VT krista.battles@vermont.gov (802) 522-0011
