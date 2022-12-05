NOTIFICATION OF INFORMATIONAL MEETING LARGE FARM PERMIT AMENDMENT APPLICATION Notice is hereby provided that Richard Hall of Fairmont Farm, Inc in the town of East Montpelier, Vermont has applied to the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets for a Large Farm Operation Permit Amendment. Fairmont Farm, Inc is proposing the following changes at their farm, located at 95 Lyle Road, East Montpelier, VT 05651: o Increase in Maximum Number of Animals An informational meeting will be held by the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets on December 20, 2022, at 1:00PM. The meeting will be held at the East Montpelier Town Office located at 40 Kelton Road, East Montpelier, VT 05651. The purpose of the public informational meeting shall be to provide an opportunity for the public to learn about the proposed project. The public comment period regarding the application closes five business days after the meeting date mentioned above. All comments must be submitted by close of business on December 28, 2022. Any questions or comments regarding the project or the meeting may be submitted to: Brittany Cole 94 Harvest Lane Suite 201, Williston, VT Brittany.Cole@vermont.gov (802) 522‐7413
