Notification of Court Petition & Hearing To ANDREW BALENTINE, last known address of East Calais, Vermont, identified as an INTERESTED PERSON, is hereby NOTIFIED of Hearing and Petition filed for the ESTATE of JOANNE BALENTINE, late, of Berlin, Vermont, Docket 22 PR-01937, Vermont Superior Court-Washington Unit (Probate Div.) 65 State St. Montpelier, VT 05602.Webex HEARING on 4/21/22 at 9 am regarding petition to admit WILL and appoint EXECUTOR. Such petition may be granted if no interested person appears to object. Petitioner’s Attorney: Claudia I. Pringles, Esq. 25 Court St. Montpelier, VT 05602. 802-223-0600. cpringles@pringleslaw.com
