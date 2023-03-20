NOTICE PURSUANT TO 24 V.S.A. §1061 TO THE LEGAL VOTERS OF THE TOWN OF WOODBURY OF PROPOSED CONVEYANCE OF REAL ESTATE Upon the Town of Woodbury’s acquisition of approximately 28.9 acres known as the “Cranberry Meadow Wetland”, the Town of Woodbury Selectboard plans to convey development rights and conservation restrictions on the entire property to the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board (VHCB). The VHCB has granted funds to the Town to enable the purchase of the property from the Estates of Mildred Batchelder and Louise Anderson. Under the terms of the agreed-upon Conservation Restrictions, fee ownership of the land will be the Town of Woodbury and shall be used solely for protection of rare habitats and species, maintaining water quality, public access for educational purposes and limited non-motorized recreation including hunting. These conditions shall be secured by a recorded Conservation Easement to be held solely by VHCB. If a petition signed by five percent (5%) of the legal voters of the Town of Woodbury objecting to the conveyance of the Development Rights, Conservation Restrictions and Public Access Easement is presented to the municipal clerk by April 24, 2023, the Town of Woodbury Selectboard shall cause the question of whether the Town shall convey the Development Rights, Conservation Restrictions and Public Access Easement to be considered at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose. After the meeting, the Development Rights, Conservation Restrictions and Public Access Easement will be conveyed unless a majority of the legal voters of the Town of Woodbury present and voting, vote to disapprove the conveyance. To review a copy of the proposed Conservation Restrictions, contact diana.peduzzi@gmail.com Unless a petition is filed in accordance with the above procedure, the Town of Woodbury Selectboard shall authorize the conveyance of the Development Rights, Conservation Restrictions and Public Access Easement, to the VHCB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.