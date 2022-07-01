NOTICE The Orange Southwest School District is requesting interested parties to submit bids or quotes for a renovation project for the district’s supervisory office building located at 24 Central Street, Randolph, Vermont. All interested parties may email rworley@orangesouthwest.org for the project scope and specifications. A walkthrough is tentatively scheduled for 13 JUL 2022 at 0900.
