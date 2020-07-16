NOTICE In re. Susan Grimaldi Dock Placement Determination Notice is given that Annie Christopher and Peter Backman, per 29 VSA §406, appeal to the Superior Court Environmental Division from a Decision of Secretary, Agency of Natural Resources through the Watershed Management Division entered on the 16th day of June, 2020. /s/ Erick Titrud, Esq. 3 Pitkin Ct. Ste. 201E Montpelier, VT 05601
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.