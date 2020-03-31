NOTICE TOWN OF BARRE During its meetings on April 7 and 14, 2020 the Barre Town Selectboard will hold a public hearing about four (4) proposed Town Charter amendments. The amendments will be on the May Town Meeting ballot. The amendments are about: 1) splitting the current elected office of Town Clerk-Treasurer to elected Town Clerk and appointed Treasurer; 2) the back-up presiding officer at an election; 3) the Board of Listers, appointed Town Assessor; and 4) the requirement for the Personnel Policy to be in the Town Code of Ordinances. The Charter amendments are available on the Town website (www.barretown.org; click on Charter, Ordinances and Policies) or call 479-9331 to have a copy sent to you. The Selectboard meetings on April 7 and 14 will begin at 6:00 p.m. The public may participate in the meeting to be held in the Municipal Building at 149 Websterville Road or by calling in: phone (802) 861-2663; Participant Code 489078#. By Thomas White, Chairman
