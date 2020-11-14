NOTICE Finding of No Significant Impact and Notice of Intent To Request Release Of Funds Request of Release of Funds On or about November 20, 2020, the City of Barre Vermont City Manager will authorize the Barre Housing Authority (BHA) to submit a request to the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for the release of Capital Fund Program (CFP) funds (VT01P00550120) to undertake modernization activities at BHA Public Housing properties. Finding of No Significant Impact The City of Barre Vermont has determined that the projects will have no significant impact on the human environment. Therefore, an Environmental Impact Statement under the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA) is not required. The Environmental Review Record (ERR) is on file at the Office of the City Manager of Barre, Vermont, 6 North Main Street, PO Box 418, Barre Vermont 05641. Call (802) 476-0240 for an appointment or call Charles W. “Chip” Castle at (802) 476-5455oe email chip@barrehousing.org to examine or request a copy for review. Public Comments Any individual, group or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to: City Manager, City of Barre, Vermont, 6 North Main Street, PO Box 418, Barre, Vermont 05641. All comments received by November 20, 2020 will be considered by the City of Barre prior to authorizing the submission of a request for release of funds to HUD. Comments should refer to VT01P00550120. BHA is an EOE
