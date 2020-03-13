NOTICE TOWN OF BARRE During its meeting on March 24, 2020 the Barre Town Selectboard will hold a public hearing about four (4) Town Charter amendments under consideration. The amendments might be on the May Town Meeting ballot. The Selectboard is holding this hearing to gather public input and receive questions before the amendments are proposed on the Town Meeting Warning. The amendments are about: 1) splitting the current elected office of Town Clerk-Treasurer to elected Town Clerk and appointed Treasurer; 2) the back up presiding officer at an election; 3) the Board of Listers, appointed Town Assessor; and 4) the requirement for the Personnel Policy to be in the Town Code of Ordinances. The Charter amendments under consideration are available in the Town Manager’s Office and on the Town website (www.barretown.org; click on Charter, Ordinances and Policies). The Selectboard meeting on March 24 will begin at 8:00 p.m. It will be held in the Municipal Building at 149 Websteville Road. By Thomas White, Chairman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.