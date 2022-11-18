NOTICE TOWN OF PLAINFIELD PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARIING on DRAFT ZONING ORDINANCE Monday December 5th 2022 7pm The Plainfield Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing via a Zoom meeting and an in person public meeting at the Plainfield Town Hall meeting room. Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88029047736?pwd=VVM2UENoVFJGbDVTM3FuUWFjeloxQT09 Meeting ID: 880 2904 7736 Passcode: B2x7h9 The Draft Zoning Ordinance is located on the town website. http://www.plainfield.vt.us/uploads/8/1/06/81063668/plainfield_draft_zoning_for_public_hearing_oct_2022_fromatted.pdf A paper copy of the plan can be requested with adequate notice from the town office. Email: plainfieldtc@gmail.com Telephone: 802-454-8461 49 Main Street, P.O. Box 217, Plainfield, Vermont 05667 The proposed draft zoning is a combination of the existing zoning, subdivision regulations and flood regulations. There are changes to the basic zoning and subdivision regulations, but the biggest change is to the flood section which now includes the erosion and landslide hazards based on current studies and data points. The previous flood section only managed inundation events. This draft includes the current state standards for all the other hazards. Since Plainfield has a history of recurring damaging flood events it's important the town has the state approved regulations for flood hazards. Plainfield Planning Commission: Will Colgan Chair, Jesse Cooper, and Karen Storey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.