NOTICE ACTION IN ASSUMPSIT IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA CIVIL ACTION – LAW NO: 2022-SU-002947 DEBT COLLECTION SOLUTION, LLC, Plaintiff vs. BYRON C. LAIRD and NANCY E. LAIRD, Defendants TO: BYRON C. LAIRD and NANCY E. LAIRD, their heirs, successors, administrators, and assigns. YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the Plaintiff, Debt Collection Solutions, LLC, have commenced an Action in Assumpsit, endorsed with a notice to defend, against you in the Court of Common Pleas of York County, Pennsylvania, docketed to No. 2023-SU-002947, which you are required to defend, and wherein the Plaintiff seeks judgment in their favor and against you with respect to delinquent taxes discharged by the Plaintiff pursuant to 72 P.S. Sec. 5860.501. The Complaint seeks a judgment against the Defendants in the total amount of $15,341.97. You are hereby notified to plead to the above-referenced Complaint on or before twenty (20) days from the date of this publication or a judgment will be entered against you. N O T I C E YOU HAVE BEEN SUED IN COURT. If you wish to defend against the claims set forth in the following pages, you must take action within twenty (20) days after this Complaint and notice are served by entering a written appearance personally or by attorney and filing in writing with the Court your defenses or objections to the claims set forth against you. You are warned that if you fail to do so, the case may proceed without you and a judgment may be entered against you by the Court without further notice for any money claimed in the Complaint or for any other claim or relief requested by the Plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you. YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW. THIS OFFICE CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT HIRING A LAWYER. IF YOU CANNOT AFFORD TO HIRE A LAWYER, THIS OFFICE MAY BE ABLE TO PROVIDE YOU WITH INFORMATION ABOUT AGENCIES THAT MAY OFFER LEGAL SERVICES TO ELIGIBLE PERSONS AT A REDUCED FEE OR NO FEE. Lawyer Referral Service of The York County Bar Association (Attorney Connections) The York County Bar Center 137 East Market Street York, Pennsylvania 17401 Telephone No. (717) 854-8755 A V I S O Le han demandado en corte. Si usted desea defender contra las demandas dispuestas en las paginas siguientes, usted debe tomar la accion en el plazo de veinte (20) dias despues de esta queja y se sirve el aviso, incorporando un aspecto escrito personalmente o y archivando en escribir con la corte sus ddefensas u objeciones a las demandas dispuestas contra usted el abogado le advierte que que si usted no puede hacer asi que el caso puede proceder sin usted y un juicio se puede incorporar contra usted compra la corte sin aviso adicional para cualquier dinero demandado en la queja o para cualquier otra demanda o relevacion pedida por el demandante. Usted puede perder el dinero o la caracteristica de otra endereza importante a usted. USTED DEBE LLEVAR ESTE PAPEL SU ABOGADO INMEDIATAMENTE. SI USTED NO HACE QUE UN ABOGADO VAYA A O LLAME POR TELEFONO LA OFICINA DISPUESTA ABAJO. ESTA OFICINA PUEDE PROVEER DE USTED LA INFORMACION SOBRE EMPLEAR A UN ABOGADO. SI USTED NO PUEDE PERMITIRSE AL HIRE A UN ABOGADO, ESTA OFICINA PUEDE PODER PROVEER DE USTED LA INFORMACION SOBRE LAS AGENCIAS QUE LOS SERVICIOS JURIDICOS DE LA OFERTA DE MAYO A LAS PERSONAS ELEGIBLES EN UN HONORARIO REDUCIDO O NINGUN HONORARIO. Lawyer Referral Service of The York County Bar Association (Attorney Connections) The York County Bar Center 137 East Market Street York, Pennsylvania 17401 Telephone No. (717) 854-8755
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.