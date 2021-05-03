NOTICE TOWN OF WASHINGTON ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC HEARING TUESDAY, MAY 18 AT 7:00 PM MUNICIPAL BUILDING 2895 VT ROUTE 110 To Consider application from Dwayne Braman for A Conditonal Use Permit for two (2) homes on One (1) parcel. Parcel number 3023.000 at 3985 West Corinth Road
