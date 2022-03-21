NOTICE Town of Cabot Planning Commission Public Hearing April 7, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Willey Building Meeting Room You may attend in person or via remote access link which is listed below The Cabot Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing on April 7, 2022, to gather public input on the draft 2021 amendment to the 2017 Cabot Town Plan. This Amendment is an update of the Cabot Town Plan adopted August 2017. The proposed amendment adds a map of the existing Designated Village Center. This new map is Map 10 in Appendix A. The map shows the boundaries of the 2013 Village Center Designation. No other changes to the 2017 are being proposed. For more information on the draft plan, or to make comments on the document, contact: Jenn Miner, PC Chair at willowreignsnana13@gmail.com or 802 498-8245. Public comment on the Draft Town Plan will be taken until 5:00 pm of April 7, 2022, 6:30 p.m. Written comment can be sent to: Cabot Planning Commission, c/o of Cabot Town Clerk, P. O. Box 36, Cabot, VT 05657; or by email to: willowreignsnana13@gmail.com The Draft amendment to the 2017 Cabot Town Plan is available for review on the town website https://cabotvt.us/ or at the Town Offices at 3084 Main Street, Cabot, Vermont 05647 during normal hours Monday – Thursday, 8 am to 5 pm. Town of Cabot is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting. Topic: Public Informational Hearing – Planning Commission Time: Thursday, April 7, 2022, 6:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6331160345?pwd=UHFVQTN4ZTh6TUhSMUJ4Q21SdjVoZz09 Meeting ID: 633 116 0345 One tap mobile +16465588656,,6331160345#,#,276570# US (New York) Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.