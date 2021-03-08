NOTICE TOWN OF BARRE NON-PARTISAN REMOTE CAUCUS Monday, March 15, 2021, 7:00 p.m. Zoom Dial in phone number is 646-558-8656 For video link information contact Melissa Battah (802) 595-9912 or Jeff Blow (802) 839-0486 The purpose of the caucus is to nominate candidates for the annual Town Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021: Selectperson – 3 year term; Selectperson – 2 year term; Town Clerk- 3 year term; Moderator – 1 year term; Constable – 1 year term; Auditor 3-year term. Due to COVID-19 no petitions are needed. Consent of Candidate form must be delivered to the Town Clerk’s Office by 5:00 p.m. March 29, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.