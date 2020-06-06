TOWN OF EAST MONTPELIER Notice to Taxpayers Notice is hereby given in accord with 32 V.S.A.§4111(g)* that the undersigned listers within and for the Town of East Montpelier have this day completed the abstract of individual lists (abstract) of property owners as of the first day of April 2020. The listers have this same day lodged the abstract in the office of the clerk for the inspection of taxpayers. On the following days and times listed below, the undersigned listers will meet in the East Montpelier Town Office at 40 Kelton Road, East Montpelier to hear appeals of the taxpayers aggrieved by actions of the listers from whom timely grievances have been received. To be timely, such grievance must be made IN WRITING and RECEIVED (postmarks not accepted) by 5:00 PM on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the East Montpelier Town Office. Grievance hearings will be held at the following times, by remote means (telephone; Zoom conferencing; etc. – listers and grievants will agree on remote method in advance): · Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 9:00 AM to Noon · Thursday, June 18, 2020, from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM At the close of grievance hearings, the listers shall make such corrections in the abstract as were determined upon hearing or otherwise. Unless cause to the contrary is shown, the contents of said abstract will, for the tax year 2020, become the grand list of the Town of East Montpelier of each taxpayer named therein. Signed at East Montpelier in the County of Washington this 3rd day of June, 2020. Town of East Montpelier Listers Ross Hazel Rob Chickering Chris Racanelli For more information please contact the Listers at the East Montpelier Municipal Office Building, 40 Kelton Road, PO Box 157, East Montpelier, VT 05651; (802) 223-3313 x 206; listers@eastmontpeliervt.org *32 V.S.A. § 4111(g) states: “A person who feels aggrieved by the action of the listers and desires to be heard by them, shall, on or before the day of the grievance meeting, file with them his or her objections in writing and may appear at such grievance meeting in person or by his or her agents or attorneys. No grievance shall be allowed for a change solely to reflect a new use value set by the current use advisory board or the adjustment of that value by the common level of appraisal. Upon the hearing of such grievance, the parties thereto may submit such documentary or sworn evidence as shall be pertinent thereto.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.