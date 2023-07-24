NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS BARRE CITY Notice is hereby given in accordance with 32 V.S.A. § 4111 that the undersigned Assessor within and for the City of Barre has this day completed the abstract of individual lists (abstract) of property owners of the 1st day of April 2023. The Interim Assessor has this same day lodged the abstract in the office of the clerk for the inspection of taxpayers. On the 7th day of August 2023 at 8:30 AM the undersigned Interim Assessor will meet by appointment in person at Barre City Hall, 6 N Main St. St. 7 to hear appeals of taxpayers aggrieved by actions of the Interim Assessor from whom timely grievances have been received. In order to file a timely grievance, the property owner must submit a written letter or email which must be received in the Assessor’s office no later than 8:30 am on August 7th, 2023. At the close of grievance hearings, the Assessor shall make such corrections in the abstract as were determined upon hearing or otherwise. Unless cause to the contrary is shown, the contents of said abstract will, for the tax year 2023, become the grand list of the City of each taxpayer named therein. Signed at Barre City in the County of Washington, this 24th day of July 2023. _________________________________ Janet E. Shatney Barre City Interim Assessor