Notice to Residents of the Town of Berlin On October 20th, the Berlin Selectboard will be holding an in person only regular selectboard meeting from 6-630pm followed immediately by an open forum for the resident public to meet the board, the new staff, and discuss town issues with them from 630-8:30pm at the Capital City Grange Hall located on Route 12. The Selectboard is looking forward to meet and hear from many of you so please come and participate in the conversation with your selectboard. Refreshments will be available. OPEN PUBLIC FORUM MEETING AGENDA: 6:30 Public Forum-Call to Order 6:31 Introduction of new Town Staff 6:35 Introduction of each Board and Commission (Each Rep. to say a few words) 6:55 Open the floor to residents for discussion and feedback on: • Town Vision • Fire Department Merger • Town Office Building requirements as we grow • Highway Garage needs • Police Department growth • Overall Town development and Growth opportunities • Connection of CVMC to Berlin Municipal Water • Addition of a 600,000Gal Fire Protection Storage Tank • Completion of Scott Hill Road Water Loop • Addition of additional Water Source Well • Connection of Berlin Corners to Municipal Wastewater system • Construction of Riverton Community Wastewater system • Construction of Berlin Common Recreation Path • Construction of Fisher Road Diet study recommendations • Procurement of land to establish “Berlin Park” • Proposed Charter Changes • Any other resident concerns or comments 8:19 Close open floor discussion 8:20 Board Roundtable 8:25 Final word from the board 8:30 Adjourn Times are advisory only.
