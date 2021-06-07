NOTICE TO PUBLIC OF INTENT TO REQUEST RELEASE OF FUNDS June 8, 2021 Steven Mackenzie City of Barre, City Manager 6 North Main Street P.O. Box 418 Barre, VT 05641 (802) 476-0240 Request for Release of Funds On or about June 16, 2021 the City of Barre will submit a request to the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development (the Agency) to release the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (PL 93-383), the National Affordable Housing Act, as amended, to undertake a project known as Barre Recovery Residence for the purpose of upgrading the building to meet current life safety codes, replace damaged and deteriorated interior and exterior finishes so that the building remains functional for the next 20 years. The project is located at 31 Keith Ave, Barre, Vermont. The total estimated cost of the project is approximately $2,415,649 and $500,000 in CDBG funding. The Department of Historic Preservation (DHP) issued a conditional no adverse effect determination. The proposed project will meet the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation as long as the following condition is met: detailing for the outboard installation of insulation and the re-installation of the historic trim, focusing on windows and porch junction areas. The final plans will be reviewed and approved by the consultant and DHP prior to construction. If project plans change, Section 106 consultation must resume. The activities proposed are categorically excluded under HUD regulations at 24 CFR Part 58 from National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) that documents environmental determinations for this project can be provided electronically by contacting the Environmental Officer, James Brady, at James.Brady@vermont.gov. Public Comments Any individual, group, or agency may submit written comments on the ERR to the City of Barre, Attn: Steven Mackenzie, City Manager, 6 North Main Street, P.O. Box 418 Barre, VT 05641 or via email at manager@barrecity.org. All comments received by June 15, 2021 will be considered by the City of Barre prior to authorizing submission of a request for release of funds. Environmental Certification The City of Barre is certifying to the Agency that Steven Mackenzie, in his official capacity as City Manager, consents to accept the jurisdiction of the Federal Courts if an action is brought to enforce responsibilities in relation to the environmental review process and that these responsibilities have been satisfied. The Agency’s approval of the certification satisfies its responsibilities under NEPA and related laws and authorities and allows the City of Barre to use CDBG funds. Objections to Release of Funds The Agency will accept objections to its release of funds and the City of Barre’s certification for a period of fifteen days following the anticipated submission date or its actual receipt of the request (whichever is later) only if they are on one of the following bases: (a) the certification was not executed by the Certifying Officer, Steve Mackenzie; (b) the City has omitted a step or failed to make a decision or finding required by HUD regulations at 24 CFR part 58; (c) the grant recipient or other participants in the development process have committed funds, incurred costs or undertaken activities not authorized by 24 CFR Part 58 before approval of a release of funds by the Agency; or (d) another Federal agency acting pursuant to 40 CFR Part 1504 has submitted a written finding that the project is unsatisfactory from the standpoint of environmental quality. Objections must be prepared and submitted in accordance with the required procedures (24 CFR Part 58, Sec. 58.76) and shall be addressed to the Attn: Environmental Officer, Agency of Commerce and Community Development, One National Life Drive, Davis Building, 6th Floor, Montpelier, Vermont 05620, or via email at James.Brady@vermont.gov. Potential objectors should contact the Agency to verify the actual last date of the objection period.
