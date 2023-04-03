NOTICE TO PUBLIC OF ACTION LOCATED WITHIN FLOODPLAIN Newspaper: Times Argus Publication Date: April 4, 2023 Address: Vermont Housing & Conservation Board (VHCB), 58 East State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602 (802) 828-5064 TO ALL INTERESTED AGENCIES, GROUPS, AND PERSONS: A notice appeared in this newspaper on March 16, 2023 inviting participation in the floodplain management decision-making process. Specifically, we invited comments regarding a program being proposed by VHCB. PROGRAM: Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Grant Program VTLHB0758-22HUD Award - $4,226,277.07 Period of Performance – December 1, 2022 to December 1, 2026 PURPOSE: to perform lead-based paint hazard reduction through interim controls or hazard abatement of existing residential units LOCATION: the entire State of Vermont VHCB completed an evaluation concerning potential impacts on the floodplain and possible alternative actions. The proposed program could involve projects located within a 100-year floodplain. The conclusion was that there is no practicable alternative to the possibility of potential projects being located within the following Flood Zones A, AO, AH, A1-A30, A99, V and V1-V30. It has been determined that the program must occur within the intended target area/areas, as described above. The alternatives considered included: 1) Funding the proposed program in other areas of the jurisdiction; 2) relocation of housing units and families; 3) no action. These alternatives were rejected for the following reasons: 1) the greatest need for the intended program was found to be in the designated target area/areas and those units/families in need of the housing services exist in all areas of the target area/areas; 2) it is cost prohibitive and not feasible to physically more or raise structures out of the floodplain; 3) a no action alternative would certainly not serve to maintain affordable, safe (from lead-based paint or other housing-based health hazards as appropriate) housing for families. In order to minimize risk and potential loss (to life, health, and financial investment), owners, and tenants will be notified that their units are located in the floodplain and flood insurance will be a required contingency to participation in the grant program. The amount and period of coverage will conform to the National Flood Insurance Program requirements. An Environmental Review Record (ERR) respecting the subject program has been made by the above-named jurisdiction which documents floodplain information and contains a full description of the proposed actions. The ERR is on file at the address listed above and is available for public examination and copying upon request between the hours of 8:30 AM to 5 PM. Final approval of the Lead-Based Paint Hazard Control Program will not be approved until/unless interested groups, individuals, or agencies have had an opportunity to comment. Comments will be accepted by Matthew Hill, Lead Program Director at the address listed above until April 11, 2023. Information regarding U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s regulations concerning flood plain management may be obtained by contacting: Karen M. Griego, Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, Program Environmental Clearance Officer, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development LeadRegulations@HUD.GOV.
