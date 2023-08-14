Notice to Parents and Other Interested Parties: Central Vermont Supervisory Union is Seeking to Identify All Children with Disabilities Residing in Washington, Orange, Williamstown and Northfield Under federal and state law, including the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Central Vermont Supervisory Union has a duty to locate, identify, and evaluate all children with disabilities residing in Washington, Orange, Williamstown and Northfield, ages birth through 21, regardless of whether they are currently enrolled in public school. Homeless children temporarily residing in any of these towns, and children enrolled in programs of home study and/or private schools are also covered by this effort. Where a child is found to meet certain statutory criteria, the school district has a duty to provide certain educational services and/or modifications and accommodations so that the child may receive a free and appropriate public education as defined by law. If you are aware of a child who may have a disability, you may contact the school district as follows, to make a referral for identification and/or evaluation: Call or write: Vicki Hummer, Director of Special Services Central Vermont Supervisory Union 111B Brush Hill Road Williamstown, Vermont 05679 802-433-5818 Copies of Parental Rights Under Section 504 and Parental Rights in Special Education are available upon request by contacting the person identified above. Be assured that all information collected about a child will be stored in locked files and will remain confidential under the protections of the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Individuals with Disabilities.