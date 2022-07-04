NOTICE TO JASON CRANE IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS OF LACKAWANNA COUNTY CIVIL ACTION LAW - NO.: 20-CV-3629 TREVOR YIP, 257 Pocono Blvd., Bushkill, PA 18324 V. JASON CRANE, last known address of PO Box 114, Greensboro Reno, VT 05842-0114 and LYFT, INC., 548 Market St., Suite 68214, San Francisco, CA 94104 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT A COMPLAINT has been filed with regard to the above-captioned matter. YOU HAVE BEEN SUED IN COURT. If you wish to defend against the claims set forth in the Complaint filed against you in the Court of Common Pleas of Lackawanna County, you must take action within twenty (20) days after this Notice is served, by entering a written appearance personally or by attorney and filing in writing with the Court your defenses or objections to the claims set forth against you. You are warned that if you fail to do so the case may proceed without you, and a judgment may be entered against you by the Court without further notice for any money claimed in the Complaint or for any other claim or relief requested by the Plaintiff. You may lose money or property or other rights important to you. YOU SHOULD TAKE THIS PAPER TO YOUR LAWYER AT ONCE. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE A LAWYER OR CANNOT AFFORD ONE, GO TO OR TELEPHONE THE OFFICE SET FORTH BELOW TO FIND OUT WHERE YOU CAN GET LEGAL HELP. Northern Pa. Legal Services, Inc. Lawyer Referral Service 108 North Washington Avenue Lackawanna Bar Association 12th Floor 338 North Washing Avenue Scranton, PA l8503 Scranton, PA 18503-1410 Phone: (570) 342-0184 Phone: (570) 969-9600 Kevin M. Conaboy, Esquire Attorney ID No.: 84384 1006 Pittston Avenue Scranton, PA 18505 (570) 348-0200 kconaboy@law-aca.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.