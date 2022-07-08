STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 22-PR-02997 In re THE ESTATE of: RAYMOND JOSEPH BEAUDRY NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: RAYMOND JOSEPH BEAUDRY, late of, BARRE CITY, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 07/6/2022 Signed: /s/ Deborah M. Beaudry Executor/Administrator Address: c/o Law Office of Brian M. Amones, PC 109 South Main St. - Stfe. 1 Barre, VT 05641 802-476-6681 brian@amoneslaw.com Name of Publication: Times Argus Publication Date: July 9th, 2022 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Washington Probate Division 65 State Street Montpelier, VT 05602
