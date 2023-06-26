STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 347-6-20 Wnpr In re THE ESTATE of: MARILYN STYMEST FENNO NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: MARILYN STYMEST FENNO, late of, MONTPELIER, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 03/23/23 Signed: /s/ Gwen Fenno Executor/Administrator Address: c/o Launa L. Slater, Esq. Wiener & Slater PLLC 110 Main Street, Suite 4F Burlington, VT 05401 802-863-1836 launa@wsvtlaw.com Name of Publication: Times Argus Publication Date: June 27th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division 65 State Street Montpelier, VT 05602