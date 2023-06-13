STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 23-PR-01898 In re THE ESTATE of: GERALDINE E. GILMAN NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: GERALDINE E. GILMAN, late of, EAST CALAIS, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 06/08/2023 Signed: /s/ Dale Gilman Executor Address: Dale Gilman c/o Glenn A Jarrett 1795 Williston Road. Suite 125 South Burlington, VT 05403 802-864-5951 Name of Publication: Times Argus Publication Date: June 14th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Probate Division 65 State Street Montpelier VT 05602