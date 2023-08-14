STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 23-PR-02547 In re THE ESTATE of: DENNIS M. RILEY NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: DENNIS M. RILEY, late of, GRANITEVILLE, VERMONT. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 08/07/2023 Signed: /s/ Sylvia L. Rouleau /s/ Robert Smith Co-Executors Address: 259B East Hill Rd Middlesex VT 05602 802-249-2233 shaselton@stackpolefrench.com Name of Publication: Times Argus Publication Date: August 15th, 2023 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Washington Probate Division 65 State Street Montpelier VT 05602