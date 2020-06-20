STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No.: 239-5-20 Wnpr In re ESTATE of: Andrew M. Huckins NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: Andrew M. Huckins late of Barre, Vermont I have been appointed to administer this estate. All Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 6/17/20 Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ Christine Donahue Mailing Address c/o Unsworth LaPlante, PLLC 26 Railroad Avenue City, State, Zip: Essex Jct., VT 05452 Phone Number: 802-739-7133 Email: carisa@unsworthlaplante.com Name of Publication: Barre-Montpelier Times Argus Publication Date: June 20,2020 Name of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit, Probate Court Address of Probate Court: 65 State Street Montpelier, VT 06020
