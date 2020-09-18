STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT PROBATE DIVISION Docket No.: 20-PR-00156 In re ESTATE of: John F. Gilbert late of: Portland, Oregon NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: John F. Gilbert, late of Portland, Oregon I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 9/3/20 Signature of Fiduciary /s/ Rebecca Gilbert Executor/Administrator Mailing address c/o Law office of Stephen J. Murphy, Esq. 28 Barre St., Suite 1 Montpelier, VtT 05602 Phone Number 802-229-0444 Name of Publication. The Times Argus Publication Date 9/18/20 Name of Probate Court Vermont Superior Court Orange Probate Division 5 Court Street Chelsea, VT 05038
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.