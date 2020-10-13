STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No. 133-2-20 Wnpr IN RE THE ESTATE OF DAVID GALIAZZO NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of David Galiazzo, late of Moretown, Vermont. I have been appointed to Administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: October 7, 2020 Signed: /s/ Harold B. Stevens, Esq. Administrator Address: c/o P.O. Box 1200 Stowe, Vermont 05672 802-253-8547 hstevens@stowesq.com Name of Publication: Barre Times Argus First Publication Date: October 13, 2020 Second Publication Date: October 20, 2020 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Washington Unit, Probate Division 65 State Street Montpelier, Vermont 05602
