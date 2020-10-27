STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No.: 506-8-20 Wnpr In re ESTATE of: THOMAS F. FORD NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: Thomas F. Ford late of: Barre Town, Vermont I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: October 21, 2020 /s/ Jenna Joeckel c/o Monte & Monte, PC PO Box 686 Barre, VT 05641 802-476-6671 Office@MonteAndMonte.Net Name of Publication: The Times Argus Publication Date: October 27, 2020 Name of Probate Court: Washington Probate Division Vermont Superior Court Address of Probate Court: 65 State Street Montpelier, VT 05602
