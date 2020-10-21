STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No.: 407-7-20 Wnpr In re ESTATE of: MARK W. DAVIS NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: Mark W. Davis, late of Waterbury, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within four (4) months of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the Court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: October 16, 2020 Signature of Fiduciary: /s/ W. Curtis Reid by his Attorney's Brock & Brock PLLC Mailing Addresss: c/o Brock & Brock PLLC 4 State Street City, State, Zip: Montpelier, VT 05602 Phone Number: 802-223-4971 Email: richard@brockandbrocklaw.com Name of Publication: The Times Argus Publication Date: October 21,2020 Name of Probate Court: Superior Court of Vermont Washington Probate Division Address of Probate Court: 65 State Street Montpelier, VT 05602
