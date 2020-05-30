STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT Washington Unit PROBATE DIVISION Docket No: 26-1-20 Wnpr IN RE THE ESTATE OF Maria G. Booth LATE OF BARRE TOWN, VT. NOTICE TO CREDITORS To the Creditors of: Maria G. Booth, late of Barre Town, Vermont. I have been appointed to administer this estate. All creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate must present their claims in writing within 4 months of the date of the first publication of this notice. The claim must be presented to me at the address listed below with a copy sent to the court. The claim may be barred forever if it is not presented within the four (4) month period. Dated: 5/28/20 Signed: /s/ Klye N. Booth By his Attorney Andrea Gallitano Address: 301 NO. Main St, Suite 2 PO Box 786, Barre, VT 05641 802-622-8230 Name of Publication: Times Argus Publication Date: May 30, 2020 Address of Probate Court: Vermont Superior Court Washington Probate Division 65 State Street Montpelier, VT 05602
